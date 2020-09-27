Advertisement

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing in Orange County found safe

A missing 11-year-old is the subject of a Saturday night Amber Alert.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced 11-year-old Mackenzie Vega was found safe Saturday night.

-----------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 11-year-old girl from Apopka is missing, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday evening for Mackenzie Vega, who was last seen along the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road Saturday afternoon.

She may be in the company of Keith Edward Green, 26, and they might be in a silver 2017 Hyundai with Texas license plates.

