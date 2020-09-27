Advertisement

City of Quincy gives away thousands of masks

Mask giveaway in Quincy
Mask giveaway in Quincy(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Quincy partnered with the Power of Life foundation to give away 30,000 masks for free.

Along with the masks, the city gave away a $30 rebate coupon to help Quincy residents cover their utility bill.

The founder of Power of Line foundation says they hope the event will go towards flattening the curve and saving a life.

“Why are we charging for something that can possibly save your life? So if we have an opportunity to come into this county and give away something free to save a family member that’s how big it is to me, it’s about taking care of someone next to you,” said Lane Harper, chairman and founder of Power of Life foundation.

Any leftover masks from Saturday’s event will go to the Gadsden County school district to protect students and staff.

