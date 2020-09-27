Gunfire erupts during another large gathering in Tallahassee, sending two to the hospital

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were shot and sent to the hospital after shots rang out during another overnight gathering in Tallahassee. It was just one of several large crowds Saturday night, according to police.

In a Sunday afternoon press release, TPD said the department responded to more than a dozen calls in reference to large crowds, including one that included 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 people at the Tenn Street Apartments located at 600 Dixie Drive. This happened just before midnight.

According to police, most of the roadways inside the complex were blocked. Multiple agencies, including the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, worked to disperse the crowd.

One incident ended in gunfire. Just before 5 a.m., a crowd gathered at the Circle K located at 2807 S. Monroe St. when a dispute broke out, according to the release.

Multiple shots were fired from different weapons, and several vehicles in the parking lot were struck. The shooting continued north on S. Monroe Street, where two people were injured. Police said both victims were adult males. One was treated and released. The other is in serious but stable condition.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about what happened at the Monroe Street shooting should reach out to police at 850-891-4200.

This comes after the Tallahassee City Commission tabled a request by TPD Chief Lawrence Revell targeting large parties.

