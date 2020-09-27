Advertisement

Gunfire erupts during another large gathering in Tallahassee, sending two to the hospital

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were shot and sent to the hospital after shots rang out during another overnight gathering in Tallahassee. It was just one of several large crowds Saturday night, according to police.

In a Sunday afternoon press release, TPD said the department responded to more than a dozen calls in reference to large crowds, including one that included 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 people at the Tenn Street Apartments located at 600 Dixie Drive. This happened just before midnight.

According to police, most of the roadways inside the complex were blocked. Multiple agencies, including the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, worked to disperse the crowd.

One incident ended in gunfire. Just before 5 a.m., a crowd gathered at the Circle K located at 2807 S. Monroe St. when a dispute broke out, according to the release.

Multiple shots were fired from different weapons, and several vehicles in the parking lot were struck. The shooting continued north on S. Monroe Street, where two people were injured. Police said both victims were adult males. One was treated and released. The other is in serious but stable condition.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information about what happened at the Monroe Street shooting should reach out to police at 850-891-4200.

This comes after the Tallahassee City Commission tabled a request by TPD Chief Lawrence Revell targeting large parties.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Census response deadline September 30

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
According to the US Census, the self response rate in the Sunshine State is at 63 percent.

News

TPD: 40 lbs of marijuana, high-powered rifles seized in drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A drug raid resulted in the seizure of 40-pounds of marijuana and the arrest of two men.

News

Monticello haunted house concerned about Halloween safety as the holiday approaches

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Spencer
The uncertainty of Halloween this year because of the pandemic is haunting the holiday’s biggest fans, including the owner’s of Monticello’s very own authentic haunted house the Daffodale Estate.

News

‘Let’s Buck Out Breast Cancer’: Big Bend Fundraiser

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
In honor of breast cancer awareness month, one 13 year old boy is trying to raise money for a cure.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 27 - Morning Update

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to Sunday as rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

News

City of Quincy gives away thousands of masks

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
The city of Quincy partnered with the Power of Life foundation to give away 30,000 masks for free.

Seminoles

Most points ever in rivalry, 'Canes dominate FSU, 52-10

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
FSU (0-2, 0-2 ACC) allowed 38 first-half points to Miami, who scored on every drive of the opening 30 minutes.

News

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl missing in Orange County found safe

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Authorities are looking for a missing 11-year-old in Orange County.

Seminoles

FINAL: Seminoles 10 - Hurricanes 52

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State falls to Miami, 52-10.

News

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 27, 2020

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 26, 2020.