Hannah’s September 26th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -We had a beautiful Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures were warm in the mid to upper 80s across the region.

Tonight temperatures will cool into the low 70s across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Most of the night we’ll have a partly clear sky. However, clouds are expected to build across the area tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, a stationary front will move in from the south bringing moisture into the region. Therefore, we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Showers and storms are possible across the area tomorrow afternoon as moisture continues to move into the area.

In the beginning of the week, a cold front will move through the Big Bend and South Georgia, bringing in showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. After the front passes, temperatures will be cooler in the 70s and low 80s during the day and the 50s overnight. .

