Hannah’s Sunday, September 27th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The showers we saw this afternoon will slowly dissipate during the evening hours. Tonight we’ll stay in the 70s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Tomorrow morning will be gloomy with isolated showers, clouds, and fog across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Make sure to give yourself a couple of extra minutes on your commute since visibility will be low. Scattered showers and storms are possible again Monday afternoon so don’t leave your umbrella at home. Some sunshine could peak through the clouds tomorrow, but overall we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be cool because of the rain with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s across the region.

Rain will continue on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the eastern United States. However, after the cold front passes, cool and dry air will move in. This means after Tuesday we’ll have lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll end September with fall-like conditions in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

