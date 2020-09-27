Advertisement

‘Let’s Buck Out Breast Cancer’: Big Bend Fundraiser

Bull Riding Breast Cancer event
Bull Riding Breast Cancer event(WCTV)
By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, one 13 year old boy is trying to raise money for a cure. Walker Smith, is doing it his way-by bull riding.

The ‘Let’s Buck out Breast Cancer’ event will be held on October 3rd at 5:00pm. Walker’s goal is to reach $2,500, to help his family and others.

Smith’s father, Daniel, shares, “Cancer is a big problem in the world we are in today, and if we don’t start now, trying to find a cure we will never find a cure.”

For those under the age of five, entrance is free. For those 6-15, it is $5. Those ages 16 and up, have to pay $10.

Anyone who is ages 2-17 and wants to ride can sign up at https://www.facebook.com/Littlecrackersrodeo/

The event will take place at 400 Bishop Blvd, Perry, FL.

There will be various events, an auctions, and other forms of donation.

