Monticello haunted house concerned about Halloween safety as the holiday approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The uncertainty of Halloween this year because of the pandemic is haunting the holiday’s biggest fans, including the owner’s of Monticello’s very own authentic haunted house the Daffodale Estate.

The estate is full of mysterious items and events but because of this pandemic, not many people may get the opportunity to see it.

Daffodale Estate’s owner Scotty Ebberbach is a barterer and is no stranger to spiritual encounters, but when he purchased this property in the early 2000′s he knew he had something special on his hands.

“I’ve been to a lot of places in my life but I’ve never felt what I feel here. I really mean it," said Ebberbach."

The house is known for it’s bed and breakfast and special events but it really comes alive during Halloween, making way for paranormal events and the many treasures he has around his home.

“I just love to look and find treasure. It may not be someone else’s but certainly at that moment it’s mine," explained Ebberbach.

Scotty tells WCTV that he looks forward to Halloween each year because he loves bringing joy and scares to his Monticello community but this year brings a lot of uncertainty in regards to safety.

“We always had Halloween. It was always special. It’s been around forever," exclaimed Ebberbach. "Now I don’t know what we do, we’re trying to figure it out. I want to give the kids candy but we got to have some spacing.”

The house is open year round for lodging and other dining experiences but Scotty says to him, the energy around Halloween is unmatched.

“Because of what’s here, it’s different, it’s just different from anywhere I’ve ever heard of," said Ebberbach. "I think it’s important for this town, it’s important for community now.”

