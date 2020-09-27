Most points ever in rivalry, 'Canes dominate FSU, 52-10

MIAMI, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State traveled to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Saturday to face No. 12/14 Miami, hoping to earn their first win of the season and halt a three-game winning streak by the Hurricanes. Instead, the Seminoles got demolished in every facet of play, losing 52-10. The 52 points for Miami is the most ever scored by either team in the series. It was the 65th meeting in the series, with Miami now holding a 35-30 advantage over the Seminoles.

FSU (0-2, 0-2 ACC) allowed 38 first-half points to Miami, who scored on every drive of the opening 30 minutes. The Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) had 333 first-half yards, and finished with 517 yards on the day. Meanwhile the Seminoles offense managed just 10 points on the evening, with their lone touchdown coming in the third quarter when starting quarterback James Blackman connected with tight end Camren McDonald on a 12-yard pass.

Miami starting quarterback D’Eriq King finished the evening 29-for-40 for 267 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. He had 65 rushing yards on eight rushing attempts, to lead the Hurricanes. Miami had 11 different receivers catch a pass on the evening. Their rushing attack was well-rounded, going for 200 yards on 37 attempts and scoring four touchdowns on the ground, with two each from running backs Cam’Ron Harris and Don Chaney, Jr.

The Hurricanes were 11-for-16 on third-down attempts and 3-for-4 on fourth down attempts. They punted just once on the evening.

FSU ended up using three different quarterbacks in the loss. Blackman started, going 16-for-26 for 120 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Fellow quarterback Jordan Travis also started, working at wide receiver initially, and was 1-for-2 for 12 yards passing and an interception. Travis also had seven rushes for 52 yards. He left the game with an injury and did not return. True freshman quarterback Tate Rodemaker saw his first action of the season, going 5-for-9 for 47 passing yards and an interception.

FSU’s leading rusher in the loss was true freshman running back Lawrance Toafili, who had 64 rushing yards on eight attempts. Their leading receiver was tight end Camren McDonald who had six receptions for 58 yards and the lone touchdown.

FSU allowed six sacks and Miami recorded 13 tackles for loss on the evening. FSU recorded no sacks, while recording just five tackles for loss.

The Seminoles return to action next Saturday when they host Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. That game will be shown by RSN. It is the lone non-conference game of the season for the Seminoles.

