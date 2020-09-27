Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 27 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The view across the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning was mainly cloudy conditions with temperatures mainly in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. But rain was in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia with thunderstorms developing and approaching the Panama City coast. A trough of low pressure along with deep moisture moving into the area will help to develop showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Rain chances overall are at 60% with highs near 80 degrees in most locations.

A large-scale trough of low pressure along with a cold front at the surface will move into the eastern U.S. Tuesday, keeping rain chances elevated to start the work week. The front is forecast to pass the viewing area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain chances will drop starting Wednesday with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s for the rest of the work week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 27 - Morning Update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a gloomy and mild start to Sunday as rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Sunday forecast.

Forecast

Hannah’s September 26th evening update

Updated: 13 hours ago
Tomorrow, a stationary front will move in from the south bringing moisture into the region. Therefore, we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. Showers and storms are possible across the area tomorrow afternoon as moisture continues to move into the area.

Weather

Hannah's Saturday, September 26th evening update

Updated: 13 hours ago

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Saturday will feel more like summer, but rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Team - Saturday, Sept. 26 - Morning Update

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
Saturday will feel more like summer, but rain chances will be making a comeback. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.

Forecast

Mike’s Friday 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Weather

Mike's 5 p.m. Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Forecast

Hannah’s Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Weather

Hannah's Friday Morning Forecast: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT
Meteorologist Hannah Messier gives you the forecast for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Forecast

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: September 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Thursday, September 24.