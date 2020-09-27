Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 27 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The view across the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning was mainly cloudy conditions with temperatures mainly in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. But rain was in parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia with thunderstorms developing and approaching the Panama City coast. A trough of low pressure along with deep moisture moving into the area will help to develop showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday. Rain chances overall are at 60% with highs near 80 degrees in most locations.

A large-scale trough of low pressure along with a cold front at the surface will move into the eastern U.S. Tuesday, keeping rain chances elevated to start the work week. The front is forecast to pass the viewing area Tuesday into Tuesday night. Rain chances will drop starting Wednesday with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 50s for the rest of the work week.

