TPD: 40 lbs of marijuana, high-powered rifles seized in drug bust

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A residential search warrant produced big results for police Saturday, ending in the seizure of marijuana and high-powered weapons, along with the arrest of two men.

The Tallahassee Police Department Special Investigations team worked with the TAC team to conduct the search warrant. Officers found that the residents inside were armed with rifles and selling large amounts of marijuana, according to a Sunday press release.

Investigators found an AK-47 rifle, an AR-15 rifle, a drum magazine, and a 9mm handgun. Forty pounds of marijuana was seized as well.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kelton Forbes and 24-year-old Javon O’Neal. Both men are charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug house, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell and possession of ammo/weapon by a felon.

These two men face multiple drug charges after a raid Saturday in Tallahassee. (WCTV)

The press release did not include a location of where the warrant was executed.

