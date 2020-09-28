Advertisement

Charles' Monday Evening Forecast: September 28, 2020

Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were showers and a few storms in the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday afternoon and evening. The odds of showers and storms will drop, temporarily, after dusk Monday. As a cold front approaches from the west, rain chances will increase before dawn Tuesday and high rain chances will stick around for the day. Highs will be in the 70s, but temperatures will begin to drop after the front passes.

Lows Wednesday morning will get into the 50s across most of the viewing area with a mostly sunny sky during the day. Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s. The nice weather will stick around for the rest of the week with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s to near 60.

