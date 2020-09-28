Advertisement

City leaders once again facing decisions on crowd crackdowns

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee leaders are again trying to look at ways to crack down on crowds.

This comes after reports of 1,000 people gathering at the apartment complex Tenn Street on Sunday morning. Police also say there was another gathering near the Circle K on South Monroe, which resulted in a shooting that injured two people.

Police and city commissioners are decrying the gatherings because of the risk. But the question is, can they do anything?

Tallahassee Police say that they will continue to do their jobs, but they are also pleading with the community to take initiative in keeping themselves safe.

Destiny Powell is a student who heard the loud music and whirs of TPD’s helicopters in the sky. She had friends at the Tenn Street housing complex, “I feel like at this point, it is survival of the fittest because you know the risk, and people are still taking that risk.”

Those like Powell call gatherings that have been taking place since early September, “unfortunate.” Police say they keep happening every weekend.

“Everyone has been kind of cooped up, and everybody wants to get out and I don’t blame them, I would love to go out and do stuff as well," Damien Maradona said. "But, you have to have some empathy for your fellow man, you can’t just go out and not really care about anybody.”

Tallahassee Police say they have received dozens of calls from over the past weekend.

Some of those calls were pertaining to thousands of people and more than 700 cars crowding at the Tenn Street housing complex.

Down the road, a shooting took place as crowds gathered near a Circle K gas station off South Monroe.

Alicia Turner, a spokesperson for the Tallahassee Police Department, shares while officers address the concerns, it takes manpower, “I mean, it stretches our resources. We have had to call in additional officers on Fridays and Saturdays to help with the number of people we see gathering.”

While TPD continues to respond, officers say the activity is generally within the law. Local officials say discussions on their role in controlling these masses are ongoing, as the state enters Phase 3 by order of Governor Ron DeSantis.

Mayor Pro-Tem Diane Williams Cox adds, “With the governor’s order, it pretty much ties our hands because it restricts what we can do locally.”

Mayor John Dailey says, “Phase 2 or Phase 3, it is no different to me: 700 people gathered at three, four in the morning at a gas station parking lot, it is just not appropriate.”

Mayor Dailey says the numbers bring concerns about spreading COVID-19 and violence.

Turner says the Police Department is asking the community to do the right thing, “It is going to take everyone, it is going to take everyone doing their part to stay safe to come out on the other side.”

“Let’s really look out for our neighbors,” expresses Williams-Cox, “And take care of one another.”

WCTV did reach out to the apartment complex Tenn Street, who declined to comment on the crowds.

Mayor Pro-Tem Williams-Cox tells WCTV whole the city commission had discussions of a possible ordinance last week, with Florida moving to a full reopening, they will have to re-evaluate what they can do moving forward.

