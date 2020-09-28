County Commission Chair hoping for a re-vote on Fall sports at County fields

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to keep county fields empty, not allowing baseball or football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic; now the Commission Chair wants a re-vote.

County Commission Bryan Desloge says he’s changed his mind; he believes the City and County should be on the same page. City Commissioners voted last week to open up City fields and facilities.

Commissioner Desloge says parents are already making decisions about whether to send children to in-person school or virtual learning, and whether to allow children to play sports in school. He says he trusts the parents to make this decision for students as well.

“As long as we can build in good safeguards, and some protocols, which I think we’ve got some plans that have been showed to us that I think would work, I think it makes a lot of sense to open up the fields. Let the kids play in a safe manner,” said Commissioner Desloge.

Desloge says he intends to bring the item back for discussion at the Commission meeting on Tuesday, September 29.

