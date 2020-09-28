Advertisement

County Commission Chair hoping for a re-vote on Fall sports at County fields

One County Commissioner wants a re-vote on the closure of County ball fields.
One County Commissioner wants a re-vote on the closure of County ball fields.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to keep county fields empty, not allowing baseball or football this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic; now the Commission Chair wants a re-vote.

County Commission Bryan Desloge says he’s changed his mind; he believes the City and County should be on the same page. City Commissioners voted last week to open up City fields and facilities.

Commissioner Desloge says parents are already making decisions about whether to send children to in-person school or virtual learning, and whether to allow children to play sports in school. He says he trusts the parents to make this decision for students as well.

“As long as we can build in good safeguards, and some protocols, which I think we’ve got some plans that have been showed to us that I think would work, I think it makes a lot of sense to open up the fields. Let the kids play in a safe manner,” said Commissioner Desloge.

Desloge says he intends to bring the item back for discussion at the Commission meeting on Tuesday, September 29.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Charles' Monday Evening Forecast: September 28, 2020

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 28.

Seminoles

Norvell returning to practice Tuesday, will coach on sidelines Saturday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell will return to practice this week and will be back on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State.

FHSAA

Tallahassee hosting FHSAA Cross Country Championship in jeopardy due to Leon County’s testing requirements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Florida High School Athletic Foundation wrote in a letter to County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge that the testing requirement could force the organization to find a new location.

News

City leaders once again facing decisions on crowd crackdowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tallahassee leaders are again trying to look at ways to crack down on crowds.

News

Tallahassee hosting FHSAA Cross Country Championship in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida High School Athletic Foundation wrote in a letter to County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge that the testing requirement could force the organization to find a new location.

Latest News

News

Charles' Monday Evening Forecast: September 28, 2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 28.

News

City leaders once again facing decisions on crowd crackdowns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sophia Hernandez
Tallahassee Police say that they will continue to do their jobs, but they are also pleading with the community to take initiative in keeping themselves safe.

State

Some restaurants weary of 100% capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is praising the governor’s move to Phase 3, allowing restaurants to operate at 100% capacity as “science-based.”

State

Bloomberg donation called into question

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Some top Florida elected officials are worried efforts to pay off the fines and fees of felons may be an illegal attempt to buy votes.

News

Two Fort Walton Beach arrests for alleged drug trafficking, child neglect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at their Fort Walton Beach home, including drug trafficking and child neglect.