Advertisement

Federal judge orders stop to Postal Service cuts, echoing others

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia joined others Monday in ordering the U.S. Postal Service to halt recent cuts that critics say are causing mail delays and threatening the integrity of the presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh Jr. said six states and the District of Columbia presented “compelling evidence” from the Postal Service itself that shows “a pronounced increase in mail delays across the country” since July.

“In a pandemic, states are even more reliant on the mail, especially when it comes to administering elections,” McHugh wrote in granting a preliminary injunction.

Lawyers for the Postal Service say new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy never ordered a slowdown or overtime ban. However, they conceded in court last week that local postal managers may have interpreted the guidance from Washington that way.

Because of that lack of clarity, McHugh said, a national injunction that echoes the others that were issued was necessary.

State officials had told McHugh that on-time delivery of first-class mail fell 10% from July to August, aggravating and even endangering customers who rely on mail delivery for food, medications and other essentials.

The case before McHugh was filed by attorneys general in Pennsylvania, California, Delaware, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Federal judges in Washington state and New York issued similar orders this month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

New laws on license plates, veterans, shark fins hit the books

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The changes are among 206 bills that cleared the House and Senate before the session ended March 19.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Tallahassee woman celebrates a huge milestone as she turned 103 years old over the weekend.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
“I’m thankful to be here, that’s amazing. If I weren’t here happy to be here I wouldn’t be here,” said Veronica Jones.

National

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Latest News

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
The new fires erupted Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine region and in far Northern California’s Shasta County, forcing hasty evacuations of neighborhoods.

News

Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22, discussing how the organizations are operating and planning events amid COVID-19.

News

TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.

News

Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22.

News

TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.

National

Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 45 minutes ago