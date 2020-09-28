I-10 crash critically injures one, backs up traffic in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash sent one to the hospital and slowed traffic on I-10 Westbound Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 37-year-old man from Live Oak was driving a pickup truck west on I-10 near mile-marker 213 when he ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree. This happened around 4:45 p.m. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck as it rolled over onto its roof, according to an FHP press release.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the driver to leave the roadway. Camera angles from Florida 511 showed traffic backed up hours after the crash.

The FHP report described the driver’s injuries as “critical.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.