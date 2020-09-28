Norvell returning to practice Tuesday, will coach on sidelines Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell will return to practice this week and will be back on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State.

Norvell confirmed the news on Monday.

Norvell was not in Miami for the Noles' blowout loss to the Hurricanes, but he said he watched the game and that it hurt him not to be around his team.

“It hurts when you don’t play to your capabilities and you get beat in a big game, a rivalry game and you know that in some instances we didn’t put ourselves in a position to even achieve success," Norvell said. "That’s something that we have to continue to work on. The belief of not only understanding where we are, but where we’re going and just trusting that process.”

Florida State seeks their first win of the season on Saturday against Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. at Doak.

