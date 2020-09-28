Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22, discussing how the organizations are operating and planning events amid COVID-19.

The live session was open to other students and the public, where viewers could ask questions during the session.

The Big Event Tallahassee is the capital city’s largest student-run service project and FSU’s Asian American Student Union is a community-based group on campus.

The Big Event’s Executive Director, Tommy Capobianco, elaborated on the changes his group has made to move forward in the age of COVID.

“We have to limited the number of people at the sites and we are really trying to push acts of virtual service for people, who are not in Tallahassee or don’t feel comfortable servicing in person, so it really changed the calculus a little bit," said Capobianco.

The two groups hosted the Instagram Live to create a space for dialogue during Florida State’s 2020 Hazing Prevention Week.

