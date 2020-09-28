Advertisement

Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

By Christen Hyde
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22, discussing how the organizations are operating and planning events amid COVID-19.

The live session was open to other students and the public, where viewers could ask questions during the session.

The Big Event Tallahassee is the capital city’s largest student-run service project and FSU’s Asian American Student Union is a community-based group on campus.

The Big Event’s Executive Director, Tommy Capobianco, elaborated on the changes his group has made to move forward in the age of COVID.

“We have to limited the number of people at the sites and we are really trying to push acts of virtual service for people, who are not in Tallahassee or don’t feel comfortable servicing in person, so it really changed the calculus a little bit," said Capobianco.

The two groups hosted the Instagram Live to create a space for dialogue during Florida State’s 2020 Hazing Prevention Week.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

New laws on license plates, veterans, shark fins hit the books

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The changes are among 206 bills that cleared the House and Senate before the session ended March 19.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Tallahassee woman celebrates a huge milestone as she turned 103 years old over the weekend.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 20 minutes ago
“I’m thankful to be here, that’s amazing. If I weren’t here happy to be here I wouldn’t be here,” said Veronica Jones.

News

TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.

Latest News

News

Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22.

News

TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.

Crime

Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty because of insanity

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court records show a judge made that ruling after a bench trial last week.

News

Lowndes County wins state Supreme Court Case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Miller | WALB News
“We conclude that the Court of Appeals erred by affirming the dismissal of the County’s claims against the State Defendants in their individual capacities on sovereign immunity grounds,” Justice Nels S. D. Peterson writes for the Court.

Arrests

Shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to Quincy police, officers found a minor who was shot in the hand when they responded to the scene on Elm Street around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

News

Victorian Christmas in Thomasville not taking place in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
City Manager Alan Carson says although the event is canceled, the city’s downtown area will still have a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday season.