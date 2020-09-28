Advertisement

Report: Seminoles pull out of Charleston Classic

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will not participate in this season’s Charleston Classic, according to CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

The Charleston Classic was reportedly moved from South Carolina to Orlando, along with several other basketball tournaments to be played at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney.

The Seminoles won last year’s Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, defeating Chicago State, Tennessee and Purdue.

FSU has not yet announced a 2020/21 schedule.

