Report: Seminoles pull out of Charleston Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State will not participate in this season’s Charleston Classic, according to CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Florida State will not participate in the 2020 Charleston Classic in Orlando.



Rest of field of currently includes Houston, Charleston, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Seton Hall, Tennessee, and VCU. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 28, 2020

The Charleston Classic was reportedly moved from South Carolina to Orlando, along with several other basketball tournaments to be played at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Disney.

The Seminoles won last year’s Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, defeating Chicago State, Tennessee and Purdue.

FSU has not yet announced a 2020/21 schedule.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.