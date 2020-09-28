Shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a Saturday shooting in the 1300 block of Elm Street.

According to the department, officers found a minor who was shot in the hand when they responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they arrested Markevius Street in connection to the shooting on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. He was booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

QPD says it is looking for a second suspect in this shooting. If you have any information, reach out to QPD at 850-627-0138 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.