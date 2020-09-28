Advertisement

Shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

Police say they arrested Markevius Street in connection to the shooting on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
Police say they arrested Markevius Street in connection to the shooting on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public.(Quincy Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a Saturday shooting in the 1300 block of Elm Street.

According to the department, officers found a minor who was shot in the hand when they responded to the scene around 2:40 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they arrested Markevius Street in connection to the shooting on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm in public. He was booked in the Gadsden County Jail.

QPD says it is looking for a second suspect in this shooting. If you have any information, reach out to QPD at 850-627-0138 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty because of insanity

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Julie Montanaro
Court records show a judge made that ruling after a bench trial last week.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 27, 2020.

Crime

Four overnight shootings under investigation in Gadsden County

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
One man is dead and two others are injured after a series of overnight shootings in Gadsden County.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 25, 2020

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 25, 2020.

Latest News

Crime

2 South Georgia men wanted in connection to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News
Armonta Waters from Valdosta (left) and Jordan Graham from Hahira (right) are currently wanted, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 24, 2020

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 23, 2020.

Crime

Gadsden County deputies respond to 4 shootings overnight

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
GCSO says it is still not known if the shootings are isolated or connected.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 23, 2020

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 22, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:31 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 21, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 20, 2020.