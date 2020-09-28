Advertisement

Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty because of insanity

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill his parents has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Court records show a judge made that ruling after a bench trial last week. The judge ordered Austin Day to be held in jail until he can be placed in residential treatment at the Apalachee Center.

Day was accused of stabbing his father with a butcher knife and beating his mother with a glass mug at their home on Rabbit Pond Drive in April 2019.

Both parents survived the attack and fled to neighbors for help.

According to initial arrest reports in the case, Day’s parents said he was increasingly agitated in the days leading up to the attack and paranoid that someone was planning to kill him. His mother told investigators that Day suffered from some medical issues, but had never been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Those court records show Day was “very quiet” and “just staring at everything” in the seconds before he attacked his parents.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lowndes County wins state Supreme Court Case

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Dave Miller | WALB News
“We conclude that the Court of Appeals erred by affirming the dismissal of the County’s claims against the State Defendants in their individual capacities on sovereign immunity grounds,” Justice Nels S. D. Peterson writes for the Court.

Arrests

Shooting suspect arrested in Quincy

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
According to Quincy police, officers found a minor who was shot in the hand when they responded to the scene on Elm Street around 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

News

Victorian Christmas in Thomasville canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Mueller
City Manager Alan Carson says although the event is canceled, the city’s downtown area will still have a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday season.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 28, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Rob’s Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 27, 2020.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Monday Morning Forecast: Sept. 28, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

News

I-10 crash critically injures one, backs up traffic in Leon County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A single-vehicle crash slowed traffic on I-10 in Leon County Sunday afternoon, while sending one man to the hospital with critical injuries.

News

Census response deadline September 30

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
According to the US Census, the self response rate in the Sunshine State is at 63 percent.