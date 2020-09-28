Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill parents found not guilty because of insanity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of trying to kill his parents has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Court records show a judge made that ruling after a bench trial last week. The judge ordered Austin Day to be held in jail until he can be placed in residential treatment at the Apalachee Center.

Day was accused of stabbing his father with a butcher knife and beating his mother with a glass mug at their home on Rabbit Pond Drive in April 2019.

Both parents survived the attack and fled to neighbors for help.

According to initial arrest reports in the case, Day’s parents said he was increasingly agitated in the days leading up to the attack and paranoid that someone was planning to kill him. His mother told investigators that Day suffered from some medical issues, but had never been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Those court records show Day was “very quiet” and “just staring at everything” in the seconds before he attacked his parents.

