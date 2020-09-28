Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a stabbing that happened Friday at a home on the 600 block of Park Ave.

The victim told police he was sitting in his living room around 9:30 p.m., then he heard a loud knock on the back door. The man grabbed his shotgun for protection, opened the door and didn’t see anyone. Then, he was charged at from the side of the porch by someone he doesn’t know, according to TPD.

The victim and the suspect fell into the home and started fighting. During the fight, the victim was stabbed five times. He managed to hit the suspect several times with the stock of the shotgun before the suspect ran away, according to TPD.

Police say the victim is in stable condition. The suspect is a black man in his 20s, he was dressed in all black with short hair, possibly with twists, according to police.

TPD says if you witnessed the stabbing, reach out to them at 850-891-4200 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip at 850-574-TIPS.

