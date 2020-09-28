Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman celebrated a huge milestone as she turned 103 years old over the weekend.

“Can you imagine that? 103. It’s amazing isn’t it?” said Veronica Kasper Jones.

On Sunday, Veronica celebrated her 103rd birthday with family members.

“I’m thankful to be here, that’s amazing. If I weren’t here happy to be here I wouldn’t be here,” said Jones.

Veronica’s family tells WCTV she was born in 1917, and has lived through two pandemics: the Spanish-flu pandemic, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 103, Veronica is a grandmother of 3, a great-grandmother of 13, and a great-great grandmother of 2.

Her secret to a long life? Staying active, eating a nutritious diet, and taking care of herself.

Another secret? Having a great sense of humor and being an all-around good person.

“I’m good to people I’m nice to people, people that are nice to me. I’m nice in return,” said Jones.

As Veronica celebrates her birthday milestone, she is also thankful to her family for spending it with her.

“It’s wonderful to be here with a family that thinks a lot of you,” said Jones.

