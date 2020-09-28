TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.

Those new inductees are nominated by the community. They’re selected based on professional achievement, service, and support to the college.

One of the honorees, Antwan Brooks, who is now the Director of Respiratory Care at Capital Regional, expressing his gratitude to the college for giving him such a distinction.

“So it is an extreme honor to be recognized by the institution that gave me so much, this institution is focused on the community and ensuring that everyone in this community has access to high quality of education,” Brooks said.

The nine honorees are listed below:

Brian Anweiler

Nina Ashenafi-Richardson

Mark Bates

Antwan T. Brooks, Sr. MBA RRT

C. Wayne Edwards

Mike McLeod

Neil Rambana

Amy Stewart Steiner

Michael Terhune

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.