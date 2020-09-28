Advertisement

Two Fort Walton Beach arrests for alleged drug trafficking, child neglect

Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at their Fort Walton Beach home, including drug trafficking and child neglect.
Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at their Fort Walton Beach home, including drug trafficking and child neglect.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at a home on Laurie Drive in Fort Walton Beach, including drug trafficking and child neglect.

Officers say 37-year-old Clayton Redic Blackshear and 37-year-old Joey Lyn Orsini-Blackshear were arrested as a result of a search warrant.

Blackshear was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with 1,000 feet of a municipal park; unsafe storage of a firearm in regard to minors; child neglect; felonious threats to harm a public servant and misdemeanor threats to a police officer.

Orsini-Blackshear was charged with the unsafe storage of a firearm regarding minors, in addition to the child neglect charge.

According to officers, the Department of Children and Families helped law enforcement with the care of minors living at the home; the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) assisted with gathering multiple domestic animals and wild animals that were being kept on the property as pets.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Some restaurants weary of 100% capacity

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association is praising the governor’s move to Phase 3, allowing restaurants to operate at 100% capacity as “science-based.”

State

Bloomberg donation called into question

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Some top Florida elected officials are worried efforts to pay off the fines and fees of felons may be an illegal attempt to buy votes.

Seminoles

Report: Seminoles pull out of Charleston Classic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State will not participate in this season’s Charleston Classic, according to CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Latest News

Crime

Tallahassee Police investigating stabbing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Police say the victim is in stable condition.

State

New laws on license plates, veterans, shark fins hit the books

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Turner | News Service of Florida
The changes are among 206 bills that cleared the House and Senate before the session ended March 19.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
A Tallahassee woman celebrates a huge milestone as she turned 103 years old over the weekend.

News

Tallahassee woman celebrates 103rd birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
“I’m thankful to be here, that’s amazing. If I weren’t here happy to be here I wouldn’t be here,” said Veronica Jones.

News

Organizations in Tallahassee adapting events amid COVID

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Big Event Tallahassee and FSU’s Asian American Student Union hosted an Instagram live on Sept. 22, discussing how the organizations are operating and planning events amid COVID-19.

News

TCC Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducts new members

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christen Hyde
The Tallahassee Community College Alumni and Friends Hall of Fame inducted nine new members on Sept. 22 during their annual hall of fame luncheon.