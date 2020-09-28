Two Fort Walton Beach arrests for alleged drug trafficking, child neglect

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at a home on Laurie Drive in Fort Walton Beach, including drug trafficking and child neglect.

Officers say 37-year-old Clayton Redic Blackshear and 37-year-old Joey Lyn Orsini-Blackshear were arrested as a result of a search warrant.

Blackshear was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute with 1,000 feet of a municipal park; unsafe storage of a firearm in regard to minors; child neglect; felonious threats to harm a public servant and misdemeanor threats to a police officer.

Orsini-Blackshear was charged with the unsafe storage of a firearm regarding minors, in addition to the child neglect charge.

According to officers, the Department of Children and Families helped law enforcement with the care of minors living at the home; the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) assisted with gathering multiple domestic animals and wild animals that were being kept on the property as pets.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.