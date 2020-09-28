Victorian Christmas in Thomasville canceled

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Victorian Christmas event in downtown Thomasville has been canceled, the city announced in a press release.

City Manager Alan Carson says although the event is canceled, the city’s downtown area will still have a festive atmosphere throughout the holiday season.

“It is important that downtown follows the Governor’s orders and remains a good partner to our healthcare systems, as well as our businesses. The Governor’s current executive orders do not allow for events as large and crowded as we may be used to this time of year," Carson says. "With the input of our board and merchants, we have created a plan that highlights the allure of the season for shoppers and diners to support their favorite businesses, relishing all that downtown has to offer, while still practicing the Centers for Disease Control recommended social distancing and masking measures.”

The city says downtown merchants created Victorian Christmas as a shopping and dining event.

There are other sip and shop events that will still go on as scheduled, according to the release. The Holiday Open House will happen on November 22, while Small Business Saturday is slated for November 28. Additionally, the city says there will be extended Sunday hours at downtown businesses throughout December.

More holiday sip and shop events will be added every Friday night in December leading up to Christmas.

“These Sip and Shop events are a collaborative effort, designed with support from our Main Street Advisory Board as well as our merchants, and we’re happy to be able to make these new events a part of the 2020 holiday season,” said Main Street and Special Events Manager Christy Owens. “Sip and Shop events are a great opportunity to enjoy the most festive and merry time of year in downtown Thomasville, while also supporting local businesses.”

You can find out more about the holiday fun in downtown Thomasville at the city’s website.

