Aucilla Christian volleyball yet to concede point in 2020

Aucilla Christian Volleyball
Aucilla Christian Volleyball(Joey Lamar)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - What a year it has been for the Aucilla Christian volleyball team, who are 9-0 to begin their 2020 season.

Not only have the Warriors not dropped a match to begin this season, but they’ve yet to drop a set.

When asked about what has led to the success this year, Head Coach Cathy Rogers says the defense has been amazing and has taken the pressure off the offense.

Senior Oliva Walton says she was not surprised by the start.

“One of the big words for us to use is discipline this year,” Walton said. “I think through that we can out strong. We came out willing to stay disciplined and we did as our coaches said and that has worked out for the best for us.”

The Warriors return to the court Tuesday night to face Taylor County.

