FAMU DRS announces resumption of athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU DRS has announced athletic activities will resume this week, beginning on Wednesday.

The school had previously suspended athletic activities after a move to all virtual learning in the wake of two positive COVID-19 cases among staff members at the school.

FAMU DRS says while a volleyball game scheduled for Monday was not played, games scheduled for the rest of the week will be played as expected. The Rattlers football team will also return to the field with a road game at Jefferson County on Friday night.

Students are expected to return to campus on October 5.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.