Friday’s matchup between Thomas County Central and Valdosta canceled

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday’s football game between Thomas County Central and Valdosta High School has been canceled, according to the Valdosta City Schools Director of Public Relations, Jennifer Steedley.

In an email, Steedley says the game is off after TCC canceled the matchup.

Steedley says information about ticket refunds will be available by Thursday, October 1, on gocats.org and VCS social media outlets.

WCTV has reached out to TCC for more information but has not heard back.

