Hahira car chase leads to arrest of Florida fugitives

(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAHIRA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Hahira Police Department says it arrested two people who were in a car stolen out of Broward County, Florida following a high speed chase Tuesday morning. According to a press release, officers working on I-75 clocked a dark car going 100 mph in a 70 mph speed limit zone around 4:30 a.m.

As the officers turned on their lights and siren to pull the car over, the driver of the car turned off all the vehicle’s lights and continued driving northbound at a high rate of speed. The car swerved onto the shoulder, almost hit the guard rail and continued to drive erratically and then got off at exit 39 in Adel, the department says.

The car then turned to get back on the interstate, heading south, but it crashed into the wall. Officers then saw a man in a blue hoodie running across West 4th St., the release says.

A woman was still sitting in the passenger seat. Adel Police Department officers searched for the man, while HPD officers stayed with the car and woman, who was identified as Richelle Duncan. According to HPD, she had active warrants from Broward County, Florida.

After removing a temporary tag that was from Arkansas and did not belong to the car, officers ran the tag under it. The Georgia plate indicated the black Nissan Altima had been reported stolen out of Broward County, the release says.

Officers took Duncan to the Lowndes County Jail and charged her for being a fugitive. Shortly after, the driver, identified as Keyshawn Knight, was apprehended in Adel, HPD says. He was turned over to Hahira officers, who took him to the Lowndes County Jail.

Knight faces the following charges:

  • Speeding
  • Fleeing a police officer
  • Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identify of a motor vehicle
  • Theft by bringing stolen property into state

