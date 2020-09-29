Advertisement

Leon County Schools launches Mobile Meals

Leon County Schools launched its Mobile Meal program to bring lunches to students learning from home
Leon County Schools launched its Mobile Meal program to bring lunches to students learning from home(WCTV)
By Emma Wheeler
Published: Sep. 29, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools is putting a spin on meals on wheels, launching two new programs to get meals to students learning from home.

The Leon County School District kicked off its new Mobile Meal and One-Stop Meal Pick-up programs. Hundreds of meals started going out on school bus routes on Tuesday.

According to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, one in five children in the area are not getting the food they need. Without access to school meals while learning from home, that is only getting worse. These new mobile meals and meal pick up is meant to change that.

“Those children are in dire need of resources to keep them nourished each and every day, and our school system is committed to make that happen,” said Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

Six buses each packed with 100 meals rolled out of Fairview Middle School Tuesday. The buses will continue to do so every Monday through Friday, following routes that serve Bond Elementary School and Pineview Elementary School.

“We’ve talked about this dating all the way back to March,” said James Cole, Director of Transportation. “We’re excited to be able to provide this service to the community.”

The pilot program launched Tuesday delivers breakfasts and lunches to neighborhood bus stops in order to reach students learning from home.

“We’ve synchronized their lunch schedules so the kids in school have the same lunch as the kids at home,” Hanna said. “So during that break the kids will be able to walk up to their neighborhood bus stop, grab that meal and return home.”

The district hopes to add more routes reaching different schools in the coming weeks.

Fairview Middle School is also serving as a one-stop meal pick up location. Any student under the age of 18 can pick up breakfast and lunch from the school Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. District officials say the students do not have to be enrolled in the district.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

