Leon County weighs changes to CARES funding

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission is looking at changes to its Leon CARES program; according to the agenda item, the goal of the proposed changes is to streamline the programs, simplify the application process, and expedite funding. The Commission is weighing the changes during its Tuesday night meeting.

The County has three types of direct grants: Individual Assistance, Small Business, and Human Service Agencies.

Commissioners will discuss increasing the income threshold from 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) up to 120% of AMI; this will allow the funding to reach additional households.

The Commission will also look at increasing the maximum funding award through the Individual Assistance Grant from $3,000 to $5,000. Staff writes that by increasing the AMI threshold, rent or mortgage prices would also be higher, necessitating a larger amount of funding.

Under the Small Business Program, Commissioners could take the option of just about doubling the base awards to small businesses.

Businesses with:

1 to 10 employees would go from $2,000 to $5,000

11 to 24 employees would go from $3,000 to $7,500

25 to 49 employees would go from $5,000 to $10,000

50 to 100 employees would go from $6,000 to $12,500

Commissioners also have the option of increasing the maximum amounts for supplemental awards.

“Hardest hit” businesses would go from $500 to $10,000

MWSBE businesses would go from $1,500 to $10,000

"Rebounding businesses would go from $500 to $5,000

Staff is asking Commissioners to expand the eligibility for the “hardest hit” business category to include the category of Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation Business, such as gyms and galleries. They are also

asking the elected officials to reduce the documentation requirements for very small businesses to meet the “hardest hit” criteria. Staff is also asking Commissioners to expand the allowable documents for all other businesses to demonstrate COVID-related financial impacts.

The changes in the Small Business program would bring the projected average award from $2,945 up to $12,008.

Another option in the agenda item asks Commissioners to authorize the County Administrator to reallocate funding.

The final requested change would be to the Individual Assistance Program; staff asks for Commission direction on whether to authorize direct payments to applicants, in place of the current practice of providing payment to the landlord, mortgage holder, or utility payment.

The agenda item includes an update on the amounts of funding that have been distributed.

The County has received 13,000 applications for assistance and distributed four million dollars across the three direct assistance programs.

So far, $800,000 has gone to more than 400 households through Individual Grants. $1.1 million worth of grants have gone to 365 small businesses, and $1.8 million have gone to 118 local human service agencies.

