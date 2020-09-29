Lincoln volleyball bouncing back after rough start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Tuesday, Lincoln volleyball will return to the court and seek third consecutive win.

The Trojans started the season slow, losing their first three matches, including two to Leon.

After falling to the Lions for the second time, Lincoln picked up wins against Maclay and St. John Paul II.

Tuesday, they get a chance to defeat a Chiles, the squad that defeated them back on September 17.

The team is confident ahead of the match.

“Honestly, I think the only team that can beat us is ourselves,” senior defensive specialist Tiana Curry said. “I’m pretty confident in my team about making it to state. I am. I’m always ready to play game. I think we’re all ready.”

The match against Chiles is at Lincoln and will start at 6:30 p.m.

