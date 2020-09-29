Florida man says ’I condemn you’ before throwing bible at Marion County deputy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion county deputies arrested a man wearing nothing but his underwear, in connection to a burglary in Ocala.

According to the arrest report, a homeowner said 39-year-old Robert Hoskins admitted to breaking into the man’s home. He stole clothes among other things.

When deputies arrived on scene last Tuesday, Hoskins became aggressive and told deputies “I condemn you”. He then threw a bible at a deputy, hitting him in the face.

Deputies used a tazer on Hoskins and took him into custody.

He was charged with battery on an officer, burglary, theft, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was released from jail Monday after posting a $13,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.