Advertisement

Florida man says ’I condemn you’ before throwing bible at Marion County deputy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion county deputies arrested a man wearing nothing but his underwear, in connection to a burglary in Ocala.

According to the arrest report, a homeowner said 39-year-old Robert Hoskins admitted to breaking into the man’s home. He stole clothes among other things.

When deputies arrived on scene last Tuesday, Hoskins became aggressive and told deputies “I condemn you”. He then threw a bible at a deputy, hitting him in the face.

Deputies used a tazer on Hoskins and took him into custody.

He was charged with battery on an officer, burglary, theft, property damage, and resisting arrest. He was released from jail Monday after posting a $13,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WCTV Teacher of the Month Sept. 2020: Amy Parnell

Updated: 2 hours ago
Amy Parnell has been a teacher at Gretchen Everhart School in Leon County for more than 14 years.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 28, 2020.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend bring talent show online

Updated: 4 hours ago
The local organization provided an opportunity for "littles" to show off and have fun in a brand new digital talent show.

News

Thousands of dollars worth of oysters stolen in Apalachicola

Updated: 4 hours ago
A budding oyster company in Apalachicola is searching for answers after a recent string of thefts worth thousands of dollars.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

News

South Georgia police chase ends in gunfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
A police chase that began in Grady County ends in gunfire in Mitchell County Tuesday morning.

FHSAA

Liberty County volleyball sweeps North Florida Christian

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Liberty County volleyball team traveled to North Florida Christian and walked out with a win.

FHSAA

Lincoln volleyball bouncing back after rough start

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow, Lincoln volleyball will return to the court and seek third consecutive win.