Meat hoping for full season for Seminoles in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fall practice has begun for the Florida State baseball program despite things looking a little different.

The Tribe is spacing out to adhere to social distancing guidelines and Head Coach Mike Martin Jr. says this practice time is critical, especially after their long offseason.

Meat is hopeful the Seminoles can play a full season in the spring, but he also isn’t expecting to play outside the ACC.

“You’ve got a chance at that, being able to play outside of the conference but, if we don’t have a vaccine, I don’t see it happening,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a conference-only [schedule]; there’s talk of play everybody and play your rival home-and-home. Play four games Friday, two on Saturday, one on Sunday, there’s your 56 games right there.”

FSU was 12-5 when their season was cut short, just before they opened ACC play at home.

