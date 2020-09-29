Advertisement

South Georgia police chase ends in gunfire

Shooting after two county chase
Shooting after two county chase(MGN)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -A police chase that began in Grady County ends with gunfire in Mitchell County Tuesday morning.

According to a Sergeant with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, deputies fired at least five shots, three of which hitting the suspect.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of the shooting, while the suspect is in custody at Archbold Hospital for their gunshot wounds.

WCTV is working to learn the condition of the suspect and why deputies were chasing the suspect in the first place.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 28, 2020.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend bring talent show online

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The local organization provided an opportunity for "littles" to show off and have fun in a brand new digital talent show.

News

Thousands of dollars worth of oysters stolen in Apalachicola

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A budding oyster company in Apalachicola is searching for answers after a recent string of thefts worth thousands of dollars.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 27 minutes ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Weather

Rob's Tuesday Morning Forecast: Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

FHSAA

Liberty County volleyball sweeps North Florida Christian

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
The Liberty County volleyball team traveled to North Florida Christian and walked out with a win.

FHSAA

Lincoln volleyball bouncing back after rough start

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow, Lincoln volleyball will return to the court and seek third consecutive win.

FHSAA

Three Florida High volleyball coaches quarantined; football team to play Chiles

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
No coaches or student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

News

‘They deserve honor’: Local woman pushing for recognition of possible New Hope Cemetery site

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Leon County Commission will hear an update on historians' research into the New Hope Cemetery; a brother and sister team believe their ancestors are buried behind the Testerina Baptist Church.