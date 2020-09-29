South Georgia police chase ends in gunfire

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -A police chase that began in Grady County ends with gunfire in Mitchell County Tuesday morning.

According to a Sergeant with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, deputies fired at least five shots, three of which hitting the suspect.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of the shooting, while the suspect is in custody at Archbold Hospital for their gunshot wounds.

WCTV is working to learn the condition of the suspect and why deputies were chasing the suspect in the first place.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.