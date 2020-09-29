Police: Pregnant woman shot while sleeping at Jacksonville home, unborn baby dies
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ANJ) — An unborn baby has died after police said a pregnant woman was shot while sleeping, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a Woodland Acres apartment on Kona Avenue.
The woman and two others were asleep when she was shot once in the abdomen in what appears to be a targeted attack, JSO said.
She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her unborn child did not survive.
A search is underway for a suspect.
Police said the woman, who is in her late 20s, was in the late term of the pregnancy.
