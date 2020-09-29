Advertisement

Police: Pregnant woman shot while sleeping at Jacksonville home, unborn baby dies

(AP)
By ActionNewsJax.com
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ANJ) — An unborn baby has died after police said a pregnant woman was shot while sleeping, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a Woodland Acres apartment on Kona Avenue.

The woman and two others were asleep when she was shot once in the abdomen in what appears to be a targeted attack, JSO said.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her unborn child did not survive.

A search is underway for a suspect.

Police said the woman, who is in her late 20s, was in the late term of the pregnancy.

Copyright 2020 Action News Jax. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Hahira car chase leads to arrest of Florida fugitives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Richelle Duncan and Keyshawn Knight were arrested after a black Nissan Altima was stolen out of Broward County, Florida.

News

Semi crash in Monticello causes road closure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
The Jefferson County sheriff says the semi was heading west on U.S. 90, going around the courthouse, then the trailer “snapped.”

News

Truck flips on I-10 near Monroe Street exit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded after a truck flipped on I-10 near the Monroe Street exit Tuesday afternoon.

News

UPDATE: GBI investigating Grady County deputy shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kaufman
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Grady County deputy shot a suspect following a vehicle chase early Tuesday morning.

Latest News

News

WCTV Teacher of the Month Sept. 2020: Amy Parnell

Updated: 6 hours ago
Amy Parnell has been a teacher at Gretchen Everhart School in Leon County for more than 14 years.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
What’s Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Arrests

Leon County Booking Report: Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Attached is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Sept. 28, 2020.

News

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Big Bend bring talent show online

Updated: 7 hours ago
The local organization provided an opportunity for "littles" to show off and have fun in a brand new digital talent show.

News

Thousands of dollars worth of oysters stolen in Apalachicola

Updated: 7 hours ago
A budding oyster company in Apalachicola is searching for answers after a recent string of thefts worth thousands of dollars.

Whats Brewing

What's Brewing? Sept. 29, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.