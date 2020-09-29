Police: Pregnant woman shot while sleeping at Jacksonville home, unborn baby dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (ANJ) — An unborn baby has died after police said a pregnant woman was shot while sleeping, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at a Woodland Acres apartment on Kona Avenue.

The woman and two others were asleep when she was shot once in the abdomen in what appears to be a targeted attack, JSO said.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but her unborn child did not survive.

A search is underway for a suspect.

Police said the woman, who is in her late 20s, was in the late term of the pregnancy.

Here’s a closer look at the area on Kona Ave. where police say a pregnant woman was shot while sleeping. JSO says they believe this was a targeted attack. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/qK4IdgL6MP — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) September 29, 2020

