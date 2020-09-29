Semi crash in Monticello causes road closure

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi truck crash on U.S. Highway 90 in Monticello blocked traffic in the area Tuesday afternoon, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Mac McNeil.

The sheriff says the semi was heading west on U.S. 90, going around the courthouse, then the trailer “snapped.”

The trailer had bottled water in it, and some of them broke and spilled. A tow truck is being brought in to get it off to the side of the road and out of the way of traffic, McNeil says. Once that’s done, they’ll try to unload the trailer.

No one was hurt in this crash, the sheriff says. Traffic is being detoured for a block to get around the semi.

