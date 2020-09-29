Tallahassee businesses continue COVID safety measures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee businesses are continuing to implement COVID-19 safety measures despite Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order loosening restrictions.

On Friday, the governor lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants. Part of that order also said local governments can no longer enforce COVID-19 regulation, like wearing masks.

That announcement caused some confusion among business owners, some saying they didn’t know whether masks were still required in Leon County.

Regardless of the requirements, most Tallahassee business owners say they’re not changing anything, and these restrictions will remain in place.

One of those is Momentum Fitness.

“We’ve added dividers to our treadmills,” said Membership Director Cameron Covington. “We’ve really tried to take every single precaution we could take, of course taking temperatures whenever you come in.”

Masks are still required for anyone walking in and out, and whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

Covington says even with the new order, customer safety is top priority.

“It’s just super important,” Covington said. “Obviously things are unclear with the governor’s new order, but we want to make sure that we continue to keep everyone as safe as we can within reason.”

Uptown Café also continues to implement COVID safety measures.

“I knew we weren’t going to change anything,” said General Manager Nic Tedio. “I knew from talking with my staff and my family that our health was the main concern, not the sales.”

All employees are wearing masks, and seats continue to be spaced out and capped at 50% capacity.

The restaurant has set up a table outside for easier to-go ordering. Tedio says they have also added a grocery option, and pre-made frozen meals to take home.

He says regardless of the executive order, these measures aren’t going away anytime soon.

“For us, the amount of sales is directly correlated to the number of people that come through the building. So when you see that number go up fifty people, one hundred people in a day, it’s a lot of contact for me and my staff to be putting plates on the tables, picking up your cups or bussing tables,” Tedio said. "We’re going to keep on keeping on, we have a great loyal customer base and we’re going to rely on them to keep holding us up.

Leon County officials say the order eliminates local governments from being able to penalize anyone for not following mask mandates, but the mandate still remains in effect. They expect to discuss the mandate at Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting.

