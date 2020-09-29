Advertisement

‘They deserve honor’: Local woman pushing for recognition of possible New Hope Cemetery site

By Monica Casey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission will hear an update on historians' research into the New Hope Cemetery; a brother and sister team believe their ancestors are buried behind the Testerina Baptist Church, just off the Miccosukee Greenway.

Gloria Anderson says she’s researched her father’s history for more than 25 years; conversations with members of her Church and the Testerina Baptist Church led her to the spot along the Miccosukee Greenway.

It was what her brother, Wilbert Jefferson Senior, found that convinced her she was in the right spot.

“I found the depressions in the ground. I knew that was it. And it really brought tears to my eyes to be able to find our ancestors' graves,” said Jefferson.

Anderson says the Florida Department of State and Leon County had been incredibly helpful with her research. She connected with Lonnie Mann, a local historian and member of the Panhandle Archaeological Society at Tallahassee.

Mann brought his friend Susan Goodhope and her two cadaver dogs to the potential unmarked burial site.

Anderson says one dog notified for five possible graves, and the other for seven. She believes her grandmother, Mary Ann, and great-grandmother Suwannee are both buried there.

Her excitement at finding the graves was dimmed when she realized they were just part of the landscape.

“We thought there should be something. But there was absolutely nothing. Except the trail, going across the graveyard,” said Anderson, pointing at the Miccosukee Greenway.

According to the agenda item for the Leon County Commission, the Florida Department of State visited the site in June of 2020 and provided County staff with a report in August.

Aerial images from that spot have also helped convince experts of the existence of the Cemetery; photographs show the site was one of the only spots not cleared for farming in the early 20th century.

The report says, “Extensive research conducted by Anderson, along with the indications of human remains by Goodhope’s cadaver dogs and the aerial imagery showing that area was not cleared for farming in the 1930s, suggests there is a good chance that this is the site of the New Hope Cemetery.”

The State says ground-penetrating radar (GPR) would not be suitable for that location because of the heavy vegetation; extensive clearing of the area would disturb potential graves.

However, the State writes in the report that it does intend to conduct another cadaver dog survey in late October or early November.

The Department of Historical Resources writes, “The site of the possible cemetery is well protected since it is on state land and in an area that is safe from development, but the designation of the cemetery adds another layer of protection.”

If DHR authenticates the grave-site, County staff says they intend to bring back an agenda item memorializing those who are buried there.

Anderson says she wants the site to have recognition.

“They deserve honor. Because they worked hard. They worked to make this community a better place, as it is today,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Lincoln volleyball bouncing back after rough start

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow, Lincoln volleyball will return to the court and seek third consecutive win.

FHSAA

Three Florida High volleyball coaches quarantined; football team to play Chiles

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
No coaches or student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Thousands of dollars worth of oysters stolen in Apalachicola

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A worker at the Apalachicola Oyster Company says hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of oysters have been stolen from this hatchery in recent days.

News

Local woman pushing for recognition of possible New Hope Cemetery site

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Leon County Commission will hear an update on historians' research into the New Hope Cemetery.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee businesses continue COVID safety measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Tallahassee businesses are continuing to implement COVID-19 safety measures despite Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order loosening restrictions.

Seminoles

Kelly: Seminoles haunted by past, must play for future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
How do you go about changing a mindset that now seems to have permeated a program once defined by never being too small for the moment? If FSU is to return to glory, it's a question they must answer.

Seminoles

Meat hoping for full season for Seminoles in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Fall practice has begun for the Florida State baseball program despite things looking a little different.

News

Victorian Christmas in Thomasville not taking place in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Victorian Christmas event in downtown Thomasville will not have large crowds in 2020, the city announced in a press release.

Forecast

Charles' Monday Evening Forecast: September 28, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 28.

Seminoles

Norvell returning to practice Tuesday, will coach on sidelines Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell will return to practice this week and will be back on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State.