Advertisement

Thousands of dollars worth of oysters stolen in Apalachicola

A worker at the Apalachicola Oyster Company says hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of oysters have been stolen from this hatchery in recent days.
A worker at the Apalachicola Oyster Company says hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of oysters have been stolen from this hatchery in recent days.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) - A budding oyster company in Apalachicola is searching for answers after a recent string of thefts worth thousands of dollars.

The thefts, which occurred over a period of several days this month, involved ready-to-eat oysters in the Bay and oyster seed.

The Apalachicola Oyster Company is just a few years old, and Farm Manager Jimmy Lashley said this is a major setback.

“A young business like this, we can’t survive very long taking hits like we’re taking,” he said.

While Sheriff A.J. Smith said the stolen oysters total “multiple thousands of dollars,” Lashley said the oyster seed alone is worth possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Sheriff Smith said his agency has no suspects in the case and hopes someone in the public has helpful information.

“If they see somebody with oysters who maybe has no reason to have them, or they have multiple bags...that could be another clue,” he said.

Stolen merchandise from an aquaculture company in Franklin County is unprecedented, the sheriff said.

“This is a new industry, so we’re having to go about learning new investigative techniques, and we’re using some old investigative techniques.”

FCSO is getting assistance from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Ag department.

Sheriff Smith wouldn’t comment on any surveillance video or security measures in place at the company’s hatchery. FCSO is looking into reports of missing oyster cages in Alligator Harbor to see if there’s a connection.

While storms can play havoc with oyster farms in the water, Lashley said the amount missing couldn’t have been Mother Nature’s doing.

Lashley is just hoping for justice. “I think eventually we’re going to catch them.”

The company is offering a $10,000 reward for someone who offers information leading to an arrest. Contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with any tips.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FHSAA

Lincoln volleyball bouncing back after rough start

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Tomorrow, Lincoln volleyball will return to the court and seek third consecutive win.

FHSAA

Three Florida High volleyball coaches quarantined; football team to play Chiles

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Joey Lamar
No coaches or student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

News

‘They deserve honor’: Local woman pushing for recognition of possible New Hope Cemetery site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Monica Casey
The Leon County Commission will hear an update on historians' research into the New Hope Cemetery; a brother and sister team believe their ancestors are buried behind the Testerina Baptist Church.

News

Local woman pushing for recognition of possible New Hope Cemetery site

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Leon County Commission will hear an update on historians' research into the New Hope Cemetery.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee businesses continue COVID safety measures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emma Wheeler
Tallahassee businesses are continuing to implement COVID-19 safety measures despite Governor Ron DeSantis' executive order loosening restrictions.

Seminoles

Kelly: Seminoles haunted by past, must play for future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
How do you go about changing a mindset that now seems to have permeated a program once defined by never being too small for the moment? If FSU is to return to glory, it's a question they must answer.

Seminoles

Meat hoping for full season for Seminoles in 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Kelly
Fall practice has begun for the Florida State baseball program despite things looking a little different.

News

Victorian Christmas in Thomasville not taking place in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Victorian Christmas event in downtown Thomasville will not have large crowds in 2020, the city announced in a press release.

Forecast

Charles' Monday Evening Forecast: September 28, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Meteorologist Charles Roop takes a look at your forecast for the evening of Monday, September 28.

Seminoles

Norvell returning to practice Tuesday, will coach on sidelines Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida State Head Football Coach Mike Norvell will return to practice this week and will be back on the sideline for Saturday’s game against Jacksonville State.