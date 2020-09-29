Three Florida High volleyball coaches quarantined; football team to play Chiles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three volleyball coaches at Florida High are quarantining after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, according to Florida High’s Director of Programs and Community Development, Tyrone McGriff.

The coaches are expected to isolate for 10 days and the team did not play Monday night against Wakulla.

However, the Seminoles will continue to play, as Faydre Hawkins Brown will step as interim coach.

No coaches or student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus.

On the football side, Florida High will now play Chiles this Friday, as Gasden County continues to quarantine.

