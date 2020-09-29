Truck flips on I-10 near Monroe Street exit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded after a truck flipped on I-10 near the Monroe Street exit Tuesday afternoon.

According to the FHP Live Traffic map, troopers responded to the crash on westbound I-10 a little before noon. The map indicates the crash happened near mile marker 199.

At one point, the truck was under the overpass at the Monroe Street exit, according to a WCTV reporter who saw the scene.

There is no word on injuries at this point.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.