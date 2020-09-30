Family visits scene where man was shot by Grady Co. deputy following pursuit

MITCHELL COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — A Whigham, Georgia man is now hospitalized after he was shot by a Grady County Sheriff’s Deputy early Tuesday morning following a vehicle chase.

According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the deputy tried to stop a truck for an equipment malfunction in northern Grady County.

The driver, 42-year-old David Kennedy, accelerated in an effort to get away, the release said. During the pursuit, both vehicles stopped near Branchville Road in Mitchell County.

Officials say the deputy got out of his vehicle in an effort to make an arrest, but Kennedy began driving the truck toward him. The deputy opened fire on Kennedy inside his vehicle. And the chase resumed.

Kennedy stopped a final time at the intersection of Mt. Olive Road and Branchville Road and exited the vehicle, suffering gunshot wounds.

His sister tells WCTV Kennedy was struck seven times, and he is in stable condition in the IMCU at Archbold Memorial Hospital.

The GBI says a pistol recovered at the scene was stolen from Grady County. Kennedy’s sister claims the gun belongs to a family friend.

This is the 75th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020, the release says.

The bureau will conduct an independent investigation for the shooting, which will be given to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review once it’s done.

