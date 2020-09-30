Advertisement

FAMU DRS volleyball returns to practice

By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The FAMU DRS volleyball team will be back on the court soon, searching for its first win of the season.

Despite an 0-3 start, the Rattlers are continuing to see improvement in their play. Most recently, they lost a competitive match to North Florida Christian, 3-1.

Head Coach Chandra Godwin says this year has been different, with parents not allowing kids to play because of COVID-19.

The program also missed practices and matches last week after the school went to all-online classes. On Tuesday, the school got the okay to resume athletic activities.

Godwin says this year, she went from three teams down to one and a half.

“I don’t have half of my returners who have played with me for the past a couple of years,” Godwin said. “I don’t have half of them back yet. So it’s a little bit different. And we are putting kids together who are little less experienced with some who are more experienced.”

The match between FAMU DRS and Rickards was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but will not happen. The schools hope to make up the date.

