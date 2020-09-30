FAMU opens unveils new state of the art student housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Wednesday, Florida A&M unveiled its new state of the art student housing, the FAMU Towers.

The "H" shaped dorm is split into two buildings, a north tower and a south tower.

It is complete with 750 beds, study rooms, and a shared kitchen space.

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, says the dorms were designed to make sure students will be successful at FAMU.

“This was designed with students in mind, not just places to sleep but places to function in today’s world. They have study rooms. It will have media rooms, they have places to eat, laundry rooms, all these kinds of things,” said Dr. Robinson.

University officials say the project broke ground in 2019 and was built in record time.

