Five-star Valdosta transfer quarterback ruled ineligible by GHSA

Jake Garcia
Jake Garcia(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta High School’s five-star quarterback Jake Garcia has been ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association, according to Head Coach Rush Propst.

The first-year Valdosta head coach declined to go into further detail and would not comment on whether or not the school planned to appeal the ruling.

Garcia was only able to play in the season opener for the Wildcats, which was a come-from-behind, 28-25 win over Warner Robins.

Garcia was being investigated by the GHSA over circumstances surrounding his move to Georgia from California after the Golden State announced there’d be no fall football season.

Junior quarterback Amari Jones has started the last two games, with Valdosta winning against Bainbridge but losing against rival Colquitt County. Propst said Jones will continue to be the starter.

However, Jones will have to wait until next week to resume the starter role, as this week’s game with Thomas County Central was canceled because the Yellow Jackets were missing a third of their roster due to quarantine.

Propst said there was no enough time to prepare for another opponent.

“We have anywhere from eight to 10 hours off,” Propst said. “Then we are back getting ready. We work 10 hours on Saturday and about 16 hours on Sunday. So 26 hours of hard work for a team to be prepared to play. If you don’t have that kind of preparation, you can’t play a game.”

Valdosta will next take the field in the Winnersville Classic against Lowndes on October 9.

