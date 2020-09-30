Advertisement

Florida State alters spring calendar, cancels Spring Break

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University has announced changes to their spring calendar, including the cancelation of Spring Break 2021.

FSU says the spring semester will still begin on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 but will end a week earlier than expected, on Friday, April 23, 2021.

The full statement from FSU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Sally McRorie can be read below or seen by clicking here.

Dear FSU community,

As our highest priority remains the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, Florida State University has adopted a new calendar for the Spring 2021 semester.

The semester will still begin Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, however, the first three days of classes will be taught remotely. The university has canceled Spring Break in 2021. As a result, the semester will end Friday, April 23, 2021, a week earlier than originally planned.

The university continues its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and we believe these adjustments will reduce the potential for members of the campus community to return to Tallahassee with the virus after traveling during spring break.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility as we work together to provide a healthier and safer environment for the entire campus community.

Sincerely,

Sally McRorie Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

The new calendar for the Spring 2021 semester is as follows:

January 6

Spring Semester begins All classes will be taught remotely for the first 3 days.

January 18

MLK holiday

Spring Break is canceled.

April 23

Spring Semester ends Last day of classes is April 16. Exam week is April 19-23.

