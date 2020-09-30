Advertisement

Former Valdosta quarterback Rodemaker reflects on Seminoles debut

In Saturday’s loss at Miami, former Valdosta quarterback Tate Rodemaker saw his first bit of collegiate action for Florida State.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The true freshman quarterback made his college debut at the start of the fourth quarter against Miami, finishing the evening by completing five of nine attempted passes for 47 yards and an interception.

The former Wildcat said that after he threw the pick, FSU starting quarterback James Blackman gave him some words of encouragement that helped get past the mistake.

Then, he ledFlorida State on one of their better drives of the game.

“I just try to keep my eyes downfield,” Rodemaker said. “Sometimes I have a bad tendency to look at the rush. I’ve always had that, going back to high school. I’m trying to get over that. Sometimes I want to leave the pocket, but sometimes it’s better to just step up so I’m working on that.”

Saturday, Florida State plays Jacksonville State at 4 p.m. as the Noles aim to pick up their first win of the season.

