Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public state of emergency

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order extending the current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.

The new order takes effect Oct. 1 at midnight and runs through Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m, while the public health emergency is extended until Nov. 9.

Under this executive order, nearly all previous guidelines and restrictions pertaining to the state of Georgia’s COVID-19 pandemic response remain unchanged.

The minimum changes include:

  • Following CDC guidance, workers at restaurants and bars may return to work once they have been symptom-free for 24 hours following a known or suspected positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
  • Allowing for certain SAT/ACT test score deadlines to be extended for HOPE and Zell eligibility.

You can read the new executive order here:

