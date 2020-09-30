Advertisement

Illinois murder suspect caught in Walton County

Several law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on September 6th.
Several law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on September 6th.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A man wanted for murder out of Richland County, Illinois has been captured in DeFuniak Springs.

Several law enforcement agencies in Illinois have been searching for Rick A. Meador, 18, of Olney, Illinois following a shooting on September 6th.

Illinois State Police were called to assist Olney Police Department with a homicide investigation where a 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital. The victim later died from his injuries.

Three days later, Illinois authorities arrested Tara N. Haws, 33, of Olney, in connection with the murder.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued by the office of Richland County State’s Attorney Charles Bradley Vaughn for Meader.

This week, the U.S. Marshals Florida /Caribbean Fugitive Task Force tracked Meader to Bass Haven Road in DeFuniak Springs.

Meader was located and placed under arrest by the Marshals assisted by Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Also located with Meader, was an endangered juvenile missing out of Illinois. She has been transported to the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

The U.S. Marshals Florida /Caribbean Fugitive Task Force Officers helping facilitate today’s arrest are from the following agencies Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Latest News

News

Tallahassee women team up to open community refrigerator for those in need

Updated: moments ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
Two women are teaming up to fight hunger in Tallahassee.

News

FAMU opens unveils new state of the art student housing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Millner
On Wednesday, Florida A&M unveiled its new state of the art student housing, the FAMU Towers.

Weather

The fall-like weather this week is a change from recent Septembers

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Charles Roop
The weather has been much cooler since Tuesday, a big change compared to recent late Septembers. But the month as a whole hasn't been much cooler than previous Septembers.

News

Gov. Kemp extends COVID-19 order, public state of emergency

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Kim McCullough
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order extending the current COVID-19 restrictions and the public health state of emergency.

State

Mental health issues increasing in Florida during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Fueling the anxiety are isolation and social distancing.

Latest News

News

Thomas County officials seeking information on woman who stole checks from church

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of stealing checks from a Thomas County church.

News

State’s school COVID-19 report at odds with local data

Updated: 1 hours ago
The report shows between September 6-26, there were more than 4,600 cases tied to schools and universities.

News

Mental health issues increasing in Florida during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Florida is facing a mental health storm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

State’s school COVID-19 report at odds with local data

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The report shows between September 6-26, there were more than 4,600 cases tied to schools and universities.

News

Florida State alters spring calendar, cancels Spring Break

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Florida State University has announced changes to their spring calendar, including the cancelation of Spring Break 2021.